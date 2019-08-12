Rare white lion cubs unveiled in France
Two rare white lion cubs have been unveiled by a conservation charity in north-western France. Nala and Simba's parents were rescued from the circus by Caresse de Tigre. White lions are native to South Africa, but only a handful remain in the wild.

  • 12 Aug 2019
