The pensioner village
The village fit for its elderly residents

Pescueza in Extremadura, western Spain, is adapting to provide for the needs of its older population.

It aims to help elderly residents with the services they need, in the hope they can remain independent. Could this pensioner-friendly village be the future?

  • 14 Aug 2019