Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the village that caters for its ageing population
Pescueza in Extremadura, western Spain, is adapting to provide for the needs of its older population through a non-profit project called Stay With Us.
It aims to provide elderly residents, who make up two thirds of its population, with the services they need in the hope they can remain independent. Could this pensioner-friendly village be the future?
Video produced by Daniel South.
Listen to more stories from Newsday.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49322780/inside-the-village-that-caters-for-its-ageing-populationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window