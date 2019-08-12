Police fire tear gas into HK railway station

Video

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters across Hong Kong on Sunday night, as demonstrations in the territory continued for a 10th week.

Tear gas was also fired into Kwai Fong station, with local media reporting that it was the first time police had fired tear gas into an enclosed metro station.

The protests were sparked by a controversial extradition bill which would have allowed suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial, but critics say could undermine Hong Kong's legal freedoms and be used to silence critics.

Read more: HK clashes as tear gas fired into rail station