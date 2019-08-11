Norway shooting hero tells of tackling gunman
Norway mosque shooting: Mohammad Rafiq tells of tackling gunman

A 65-year-old man managed to overpower a gunman in an attack on a mosque in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Mohammad Rafiq stopped the gunman from causing further deaths at the Al-Noor mosque.

Norwegian police say they are investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism.

  • 11 Aug 2019
