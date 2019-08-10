'Up to 60,000' join Moscow protests

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moscow protests: 'Up to 60,000' take part and dozens arrested
Independent monitors say tens of thousands have attended Moscow's largest opposition rally since 2011 - although dozens have been arrested after some demonstrators took part in an unauthorised "stroll" afterwards.
-
10 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49305134/moscow-protests-up-to-60000-take-part-and-dozens-arrestedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window