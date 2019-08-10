'We moved to the forest to fight climate change'
Janne Utriainen, his wife and four daughters are tackling climate change in their own way: they’ve moved to a remote location in northern Lapland where they live off the land: they fish, hunt, pick berries, keep sheep and chickens and grow some vegetables.

Janne believes that climate change is caused by overconsumption - so in order to save the planet, he believes we should all consume less and waste less.

The family does have electricity but they don't have running water in the house: they use water from a lake for cooking and washing clothes.

Could adopting a sustainable lifestyle be a solution for climate change?

Produced by Erika Benke, Camera: Antti J. Leinonen, Edited by Soraya Auer

