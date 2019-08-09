Italy's Salvini: Coalition 'must be divided'
Italy's populist interior minister says the coalition with Five Star cannot continue.

Matteo Salvini told a rally of his League party in Pescara that they were like divorcing parents.

He also insisted that tax cuts must go ahead - one of the points of dispute with Five Star.

The League has surged ahead of Five Star in opinion polls.

