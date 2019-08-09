'Kicked out of my home' so it can be rented to tourists

Video

Major cities in Europe are warning about the growing number of property developers buying up residential apartment blocks to let them to tourists on Airbnb.

The website started as a way for people to rent out their spare rooms but several local governments say an increase in professionals using the site is forcing residents from their neighbourhoods.

Ten cities are now asking the EU for help.

Scotland's Europe Correspondent Jean Mackenzie has been to Valencia, which is struggling to control the growth of Airbnb properties.

Filmed and edited by Andy Smythe.