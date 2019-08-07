Spanish Steps not for sitting on
Rome doesn't take Spanish Steps ban sitting down

If you're tempted to sit on the Italian capital's famous Spanish Steps again, you might want to stand up again.

The Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti is classified as a monument, so it's subject to one of Rome's new strict laws where tourists could be given a hefty fine.

  • 07 Aug 2019
