Berlin residents 'targeted by neo-Nazis'
Since the refugee crisis in 2016, politicians and local residents in Berlin have reported an increase in threats and violence from the far-right.

Two mayors have been stabbed and hundreds of local mayors say they have been physically assaulted.

BBC's Damien McGuinness has been to a suburb in southern Berlin where residents are being targeted.

  • 08 Aug 2019
