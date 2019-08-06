Man ordered to collect fridge thrown off cliff

Media player
Man ordered to collect fridge he threw off Spanish cliff
Spanish police have ordered a man to retrieve a fridge he threw down a ravine near the south-eastern city of Almeria.
The fly-tipping incident was captured on video, and the man who filmed it can be heard joking: "We're going to recycle it!"
06 Aug 2019
