Massive blasts as Siberia arms store burns

Siberia arms store fire triggers huge blasts
Residents within 20km (12 miles) of a military base in Siberia are being evacuated after fire broke out in an ammunition store causing a chain of large explosions.
Russian media say several people have been injured.
The base is 5km (3 miles) from the village of Kamenka, west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.
05 Aug 2019
