From France to the UK by flyboard

Man crosses English Channel by flyboard
Frenchman Franky Zapata has become the first person to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard.
Powered by a kerosene-filled backpack, the inventor made the 22-mile (35.4-km) journey in 22 minutes.
04 Aug 2019
