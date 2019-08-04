From France to the UK by flyboard
Frenchman Franky Zapata has become the first person to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard.

Powered by a kerosene-filled backpack, the inventor made the 22-mile (35.4-km) journey in 22 minutes.

