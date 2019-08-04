Franky Zapata crosses Channel on Flyboard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Franky Zapata: French flyboard inventor crosses Channel

French inventor Franky Zapata has become the first person to cross the Channel on a jet-powered flyboard.

He said he reached speeds of up to 170km/h (106mph) during the 35.4km crossing.

He had failed in his first attempt to cross last month.

  • 04 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Inventor launches cross-Channel flyboard attempt