Russian police evict election protester on sofa

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian police evict election protester Sobol on sofa
Police dragged Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol out of an official building on a sofa.
A leader of the protests, Ms Sobol had refused to leave the Moscow electoral committee building.
They squeezed her sofa through a metal detector at around midnight, while she filmed it.
She is on hunger strike, as the opposition accuses Moscow officials of rigging the local election race.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49212182/russian-police-evict-election-protester-sobol-on-sofaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window