Russian police evict election protester on sofa
Police dragged Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol out of an official building on a sofa.

A leader of the protests, Ms Sobol had refused to leave the Moscow electoral committee building.

They squeezed her sofa through a metal detector at around midnight, while she filmed it.

She is on hunger strike, as the opposition accuses Moscow officials of rigging the local election race.

  • 02 Aug 2019
