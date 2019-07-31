Massive wildfires rage on in Russia
Video

The Russian army has been sent to help tackle massive wildfires raging in Siberia and other regions in the east.

About three million hectares (7.4 million acres) have been affected, in what Greenpeace is describing as an "ecological catastrophe".

Many local residents say not enough is being done to tackle the fires.

