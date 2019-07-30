Silent film shows intensity of Stalingrad battle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stalingrad: Silent film shows intensity of WW2 battle

Archive film shows the bitter fighting between Nazi German and Soviet troops at Stalingrad.

It was the bloodiest battle of World War Two, involving about 2.2 million troops.

Fighting raged from August 1942 to February 1943, in the city now called Volgograd.

Finally the German 6th Army was defeated - a key moment in the war on the Russian Front.

  • 30 Jul 2019