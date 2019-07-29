Protests in Romania over kidnapped teenager

Video

Protesters took to the streets of Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Saturday calling for resignations over the police handling of the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Alexandra Macesanu, who went missing on Wednesday, made three calls to police during her kidnapping.

Authorities said they initially struggled to trace the location of her calls, but her family accused officials of failing to take the calls seriously.

Romania's chief of police was sacked over his handling of the case, but critics are demanding the resignations of other government officials.