Wildfires spread through Siberia
Russia fires: Dozens of blazes spread through Siberia

Dozens of wildfires have been spreading across Siberia.

Some 2.3 million hectares have been affected, Russian officials say, mostly in the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions.

Wildfires are raging in several northern and Arctic regions of the world, caused by record high temperatures throughout June combined with lightning and strong winds.

  • 26 Jul 2019
