Russian TV's leaked Chernobyl drama features CIA plot
Video

An apparent trailer of a Russian drama about the Chernobyl disaster, featuring a CIA plot, has been deleted from YouTube following negative reaction.

What appears to be a preview of the programme, which like its US equivalent is also simply called Chernobyl, was not released through any official channels.

However, it doesn’t seem to be attracting the same levels of acclaim as the HBO show.

  • 27 Jul 2019
