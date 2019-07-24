Media player
Boris Johnson's plans for new Brexit deal 'not in real world'
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said that if the UK is planning on a new Brexit deal, then those plans are "not in the real world".
Mr Varadkar was speaking to RTÉ News after Boris Johnson became the new prime minister.
24 Jul 2019
