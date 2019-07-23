Greta Thunberg urges MPs to ‘unite behind' science
Greta Thunberg: Teen tells French MPs to ‘listen to climate scientists’

Teen activist Greta Thunberg told French lawmakers who boycotted her speech to parliament to take heed of warnings from climate scientists.

"You don't have to listen to us, but you do have to listen to the science," she told France’s National Assembly in Paris.

Her comments appear to be aimed at far-right and conservative politicians who shunned her speech and ridiculed her on social media.

