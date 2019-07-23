New EU chief reacts to Boris Johnson victory

Media player
Boris Johnson victory: European Commission head Von der Leyen reacts
The new European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as Conservative leader and the UK's next prime minister.
However, she acknowledged there were many "difficult issues to tackle".
23 Jul 2019
