Polish police arrest 25 after LGBT march attacked
Polish police have arrested 25 people after attacks on LGBT activists taking part in the city of Bialystok’s first ever equality march.

Around 800 pro-LGBT demonstrators marched through the streets of the city on Saturday amid a heavy police presence.

Hundreds of counter-protesters attempted to disrupt the event, with some attacking activists and chanting homophobic insults.

  • 22 Jul 2019