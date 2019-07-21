Zelensky: Snap poll 'more important' than presidential vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ukraine's Zelensky: Snap poll 'more important' than presidential vote

Ukrainians are voting in a snap parliamentary election, with President Volodymyr Zelensky's party expected to win a majority, as well as a greater mandate to reform the country.

Asked by the BBC's Steve Rosenberg outside a polling station in Kiev just how important the election was, Mr Zelensky said: "Maybe more important than the presidential election."

  • 21 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Will Ukraine's snap election favour the president?