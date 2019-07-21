Residents help tackle Portugal wildfires

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portugal wildfires: Residents help tackle flames
Several wildfires have forced people to flee their homes in central Portugal. Others attempted to extinguish the flames with buckets of water and hoses.
Helicopters and hundreds of firefighters have been deployed.
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window