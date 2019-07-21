Residents help tackle Portugal wildfires
Portugal wildfires: Residents help tackle flames

Several wildfires have forced people to flee their homes in central Portugal. Others attempted to extinguish the flames with buckets of water and hoses.

Helicopters and hundreds of firefighters have been deployed.

