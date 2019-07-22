The mystery deaths on France's farms
Farmers in France are claiming that electromagnetic fields created by wind farms and other electrical installations are leading to low productivity and high rates of mortality.

But scientists who’ve looked into it have failed to detect any chain of cause and effect.

The BBC went to western France to investigate.

