Furniture shakes as quake hits Athens

Greek earthquake: Furniture shakes as tremor hits Athens
A powerful 5.1 earthquake hit Athens on Friday. Amateur footage shows furniture shaking in a bedroom and alarmed residents gathering outside buildings.
19 Jul 2019
