EU's first female president thanks MEPs after vote

Ursula von der Leyen 'honoured' to be elected president
Germany's Ursula von der Leyen has been narrowly elected president of the EU Commission following a secret ballot among MEPs.
The centre-right defence minister will replace Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on 1 November.
16 Jul 2019
