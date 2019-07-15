Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Missile, guns, ammunition seized in Italy raids on far-right groups
Police investigating far-right groups in northern Italy found a missile in a big arms cache.
Police video shows that neo-Nazi propaganda was also seized.
The groups are believed to have links to Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.
The air-to-air missile reportedly came from Qatar.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-48987727/missile-guns-ammunition-seized-in-italy-raids-on-far-right-groupsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window