Russian police arrest dozens at Moscow vote protest
Police arrested dozens of opposition activists when more than 1,000 rallied in central Moscow in defence of independent election candidates.
Anti-Putin activists said many signatures for their candidates, required for registration, were wrongly declared invalid. Elections to the Moscow city assembly will take place in September.
"We won't go!" the crowd chanted on Sunday, outside the electoral commission HQ.
15 Jul 2019
