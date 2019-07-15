Media player
Swedish skydiving plane filmed crashing into forest
A light aircraft carrying parachutists has crashed in northern Sweden, killing all nine people on board.
Mobile phone footage showed the plane plummeting onto an island south of the airport in Umea, where it had taken off.
15 Jul 2019
