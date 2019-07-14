Bastille Day parade gets off to flying start
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bastille Day: Flyboard takes part in military display

The annual Bastille Day parade, marking the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, has been taking place in Paris.

Over 4,000 military personnel and more than 100 aircraft have been involved, with crowds entertained by inventor Franky Zapata and his futuristic flyboard.

  • 14 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Trump and Macron's never-ending handshake