Soviet film shows 1943 assault on Nazi troops
A Soviet documentary film shows the intense fighting on the Kursk front in the summer of 1943.
The fighting around Kursk involved about two million troops and 6,000 tanks.
The Red Army finally broke through, taking the initiative against Nazi Germany.
12 Jul 2019
