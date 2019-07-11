French minister defends tech tax
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire defends tech tax

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says the country's new tech tax in a matter of national sovereignty, waving away threats of trade retaliation by the US.

The Trump administration has argued that the 3% levy on digital services unfairly targets American giants, such as Google or Facebook.

