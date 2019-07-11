Supporters hold vigil for Vincent Lambert
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vincent Lambert: Supporters hold vigil for Frenchman in Paris

Supporters held a vigil and a prayer for Vincent Lambert in front of the Saint-Sulpice Roman Catholic Church in Paris hours before he died.

Mr Lambert, who had been in a persistent vegetative state since a motorcycle accident 11 years ago, had become a symbol of the right-to-die debate in France.

His family confirmed his death on Thursday, days after doctors removed his feeding tubes.

  • 11 Jul 2019