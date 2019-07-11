Radiation leaks from Russian Arctic sub wreck
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian Arctic submarine wreck leaks radiation

A Russian navy submarine that sank in 1989 is leaking radioactive caesium, Norway says.

The Komsomolets lies deep in the Norwegian Sea. A fire on board killed 42 sailors.

But Norwegian researchers say the leak is not cause for alarm. The sub was filmed by Norway's Institute of Marine Research on 7 July.

  • 11 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Russia releases missile footage