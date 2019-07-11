Media player
Violent Greek storm caught on camera in beach bar
Gale-force winds, heavy rain and hailstorms lashed Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, late on Wednesday, officials say.
A state of emergency was declared and more than 100 rescue workers deployed.
Footage of the storm was filmed as some people took shelter in a bar.
11 Jul 2019
