Greek police find body of missing US scientist
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Suzanne Eaton: Greek police find body of US scientist

Police in Crete have discovered the body of an American scientist, who went missing more than a week ago.

Suzanne Eaton had been on the Greek island for a conference. Police now say she was suffocated and are investigating the case as a criminal act.

  • 10 Jul 2019