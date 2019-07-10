Angela Merkel seen shaking for a third time

Media player
Germany's Angela Merkel seen trembling for a third time
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen trembling for the third time in a month during a ceremony in Berlin with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.
The German leader, who was first filmed shaking during the hot weather in June, has previously blamed the tremors on being dehydrated.
10 Jul 2019
