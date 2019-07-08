Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rembrandt restoration at Amsterdam museum live-streamed
A museum in Amsterdam has begun a multi-million-euro makeover of Rembrandt's famous 1642 painting The Night Watch.
The Rijksmuseum has erected a large glass chamber around the painting to allow the public to witness the restoration process as experts carry out their work.
The ambitious project is also being live-streamed.
-
08 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-48911186/rembrandt-restoration-at-amsterdam-museum-live-streamedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window