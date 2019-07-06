New migrant ship docks in Italy

Media player
New migrant rescue ship defies orders and docks in Italy
Another migrant rescue ship has docked in Lampedusa, Italy, despite orders not to from the Italian government. The ship, called the Alex, is carrying 41 asylum seekers on board.
06 Jul 2019
