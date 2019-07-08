Media player
The forgotten dogs of Chernobyl
After the nuclear disaster in 1986 evacuated families had to abandon their pet dogs.
The offspring of this community still live in the nuclear exclusion zone and are now receiving veterinary help.
08 Jul 2019
