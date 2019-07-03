Russian media react to sailor tragedy

Media player
Russian media react to sub sailor tragedy
Russian media report on the country's worst underwater incident since 2008.
While the Kremlin is treating the disaster as a state secret, reports suggest the vessel involved was a mini-sub that had the ability to destroy cables.
03 Jul 2019
