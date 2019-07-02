Tusk hails 'perfect gender balance' for top jobs

Media player
EU top jobs: Tusk hails 'perfect gender balance'
Announcing the nominations for the four top posts in the EU, European Council President Donald Tusk has hailed a "perfect gender balance" of two men and two women.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen was nominated for European Commission president.
If approved by the European Parliament she will become the first female in the job.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde was also nominated to head the European Central Bank.
02 Jul 2019
