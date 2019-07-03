Pupils fight segregation

Video

Several dozen schools in Bosnia are split in two, teaching youngsters according to their ethnicity.

Bosniaks enter through one school gate, Croats through another.

Teachers and children are campaigning for an end to the system which they say encourages division and hatred.

Meet some of those standing up for inclusive education.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.