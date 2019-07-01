Anti-corruption reporter celebrated in Russia

Media player
Anti-corruption journalist cheered by Russians' support
Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was arrested last month on drug-dealing charges.
Days later, following a public backlash, the charges were dropped and he was freed.
He tells BBC Russian the anger triggered by his treatment shows that ordinary Russians are "tired of injustice".
01 Jul 2019
