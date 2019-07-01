Anti-corruption reporter celebrated in Russia
Video

Anti-corruption journalist cheered by Russians' support

Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was arrested last month on drug-dealing charges.

Days later, following a public backlash, the charges were dropped and he was freed.

He tells BBC Russian the anger triggered by his treatment shows that ordinary Russians are "tired of injustice".

  • 01 Jul 2019
