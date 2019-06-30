Madrid anti-pollution protesters call for car ban

Media player
Madrid protests: Thousands rally for anti-pollution car restrictions
Protesters called for the “Madrid Central” scheme, which banned some diesel and petrol cars from the city centre, to be reimposed.
The policy was shelved by José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the recently elected People’s Party mayor of the Spanish capital.
30 Jun 2019
