Europe swelters in extreme heat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

European heatwave: France hits record temperature

France has hit its highest recorded temperature - 45.9C (114.6F) - amid a heatwave in Europe that has claimed several lives.

The new record was measured in the southern village of Gallargues-le-Montueux, surpassing the previous record of 44.1C during a heatwave in 2003.

Here's a look at how the continent has been faring under the extreme heat.

  • 28 Jun 2019
Go to next video: European heatwave 'consistent with climate change'