Europe swelters in extreme heat

European heatwave: France hits record temperature
France has hit its highest recorded temperature - 45.9C (114.6F) - amid a heatwave in Europe that has claimed several lives.
The new record was measured in the southern village of Gallargues-le-Montueux, surpassing the previous record of 44.1C during a heatwave in 2003.
Here's a look at how the continent has been faring under the extreme heat.
28 Jun 2019
